Based on the popular action figures, Rescue Heroes features an animated emergency response team that travels all over the world to help wherever there's trouble. The team battles both natural and man-made disasters and, armed with the latest information and most up-to-date technology, they use teamwork and perseverance to protect the lives of innocent people. The series teaches children about safety techniques that can be used in a variety of situations and how to deal with issues such as bullying.