Not Available

From the creators and executive producers of The Job comes Rescue Me, a drama/comedy that centers on the inner workings of Ladder Company 62, a New York City firehouse, and the personal and emotional battles of its members in a post-9/11 world. The show focuses Tommy Gavin, the senior fire-fighter whose life is in turmoil as he copes with the stresses and fears of his job as well the separation from his wife Janet. Tommy moves into a house across the street from her to stay close to their three children and keep an eye on her. The stresses and fears of his job are manifested through conversations with his dead cousin Jimmy Keefe, a former fire-fighter, as well as the haunting memories of people he has watched perish on the job. The remaining heroes of Ladder 62 include Chief Jerry Reilly who, despite being called "The Good Chief," has a serious gambling problem and bets on everything, even Tommy's divorce. Sean Garrity is a young, handsome guy who is easier to look at than hold a conversation with.