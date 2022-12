Not Available

Licensed contractor John DeSilvia comes to the rescue of distraught homeowners who have seen their homes left in shambles by the contractor they hired to fix it. Bad plumbing, shoddy framing, being structurally unsound: These are the complaints that homeowners have after hiring a bad contractor. John D steps in to make everything right, but he only has a few days in which to do it. After John and his team finish their work, these homeowners won't recognize the place.