Rescue Squadron GoGoFive

Grandiene has been waiting for the day of resurrection, the day when the planets are in the alignment of the Grand Cross. Her children descend to the Earth to make it a realm of darkness for her. Ten years prior, Doctor Tatsumi of the Tatsumi Disaster Prevention Institute predicted this event, but nobody believed him. He left his family so he could secretly develop and construct the Rescue System. Now in 1999, Doctor Tatsumi appears again to give the means to save the world to his children as the GoGoFive team.