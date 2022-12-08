Not Available

Three American veterinary clinics open their doors and bring viewers inside their world of animal rescue. Veterinary Special Care, All Creatures Veterinary Clinic and Bees Ferry Clinic all deal with high stake situations, where their doctors use all their skills and experience to save animals in need. From cats and dogs to a monkey and emu, there are a range of cases which test the skills and knowledge of the vets on duty. In the first episode of Rescue Vet a Labrador has a tumour that might be life threatening and a miniature horse is bought in with a severe case of colic; did it get to the vet in time or will it have to be put down?