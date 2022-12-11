Reset In July

Not Available

Seventeen year old Jing Zhi Hui loses the chance to enrol in her desired class in high school following a car accident, but instead was admitted to the worst class, Class 11 of 3rd Year. She tried multiple times to leave, but failed. Thus, Jing Zhi Hui puts all her hopes on the upcoming mid-terms of the elite students. To achieve her goals, she makes use of her class mates and purposely gets close to them. However through interactions, Jing Zhi Hui discovers the good qualities in them. Slowly through laughter and tears, Jing Zhi Hui gradually becomes a part of Class 11. Class 11 also gradually changes its fate of coming in last among the cohort, and the group of students successfully completed their high school examinations and enter their desired university. They also left behind an unforgettable memory of youth.