Residential Complex

Story depicts the conflicts and growth of families who live at co-operative houses. Nana Igarashi is 35-years-old and works as a diving instructor. She is married to Daiki who is 32-years-old and works at a toy company. They live in a small apartment, while saving up to buy a house. They enjoy their life. Nana and Daiki decide to buy a co-operative house. They also try to have a baby. Nana and Daiki realize it isn't easy to have baby.
|Kyoko Fukada
|Nana Igarashi
|Ken'ichi Matsuyama
|Daiki Igarashi
|Hiroyuki Hirayama
|Ryoji Kawamura
|Maryjun Takahashi
|Chihiro Sugisaki
|Hidekazu Mashima
|Wataru Hirose
|Takumi Kitamura
|Saku Aoki
