Restoration Garage

It's all about shop floor drama, gas fueled egos, and millions of dollars at stake. An oil drenched, history soaked, paint splattered garage where the dreams of lofty aficionados and grease monkey gear-heads meet. Car restoration and customization is a multi billion dollar industry worldwide. And everybody who brings their car to the Guild has the same dream. Whether it's a rare vintage Lancia, in for a complete restoration or a '67 Chevy booked for "go faster" stripes, every driver wants to be behind that wheel as soon as possible and turn every head on the road. But running such a specialized and demanding business isn't always smooth sailing, or driving...