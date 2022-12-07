Restoration Roadshow

Not Available

To restore or not to restore? That is the question posed by this exciting new series which sees Eric Knowles and a squad of restoration experts visiting towns across the country to examine antiques and collectables in need of a little TLC. Once items have been appraised and valued, the team advise owners on how best to restore their treasures to their original condition, and then follow the restoration process. Once complete, the participants try to sell their antiques at auction, hopefully at a bigger profit than they would have made from selling the damaged piece.