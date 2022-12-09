Restoration Wild

Not Available

The American landscape is dotted with natural relics of all shapes and sizes begging for rediscovery – from fallen trees and decrepit barns to abandoned railroad cars. Forgotten by time, concealed by the environment and engulfed by the landscape, these weathered remnants tell unique stories – but are often dismissed as trash. Enter Jay Chaikin, master reclaimer, restoration expert and visionary designer with a passion to bring people closer to the natural environment. Chaikin scours the countryside to reclaim abandoned items and transform them into livable, spectacular spaces, helping his clients to reconnect with nature.