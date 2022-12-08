Restoring England's Heritage

Not Available

Our buildings tell the story of the places where we live, and how they were shaped by the people who came before us. How they worked, played and what they fought for and what they believed in. But as time passes and fashions change, many of the buildings we once loved and valued are forgotten and left to fall into rack and ruin. Unless someone comes along with a dream to save them. But in an age of tight budgets and stretched priorities, which buildings should we save, and which should be put out of their misery? A look at England's endangered historic buildings, with each programme focused on a different region and presented by a different local talent.