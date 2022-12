Not Available

Retired at 35, starring esteemed actor George Segal, is a TV Land original and is the networks second venture into scripted comedy -- along with Hot in Cleveland. Successful young businessman David (Johnathan McClain) decides to leave the rat race of New York City behind and move into his parents' (George Segal and Jessica Walter) Florida retirement home to reconnect with them, re-evaluate his life and live the dream of retirement that so many are working toward.