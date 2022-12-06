Return of the Saint

Not Available

Simon Templar – The Saint – is a dashing young man, independently wealthy, who craves excitement and finds it as a self-appointed dispenser of justice. Seeking no personal gain, he deploys criminal methods in a one-man war against organised crime, always staying beyond the reach of the law enforcement agencies. This revival of the classic 1960s ITC production of The Saint was developed and produced by the man behind the original show. It did not feature any original Leslie Charteris stories, but captured the spirit of the original, while Ian Ogilvy proved an inspired choice for the lead role. The new show was an international success, but ran for only one season.