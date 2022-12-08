Return to Amish

Not Available

After leaving their sheltered Amish and Mennonite lives, Abe, Jeremiah, Kate, Rebecca and Sabrina experienced New York City together for the first time. Then, they traveled to Sarasota, Florida, in the series Breaking Amish: Brave New World. Now, with the exception of Kate, who’s living in New York and building her modeling career, the group has returned to Pennsylvania. Abe and Rebecca, still adjusting to married life, prepare to welcome a new baby into the family. Sabrina is also pregnant, but without the support of her Mennonite family, she’s on a difficult journey. Jeremiah has become an entrepreneur of sorts -- and is chasing love. Mary, Abe’s mother, struggles with being shunned by the community, and as her son Andrew is released from jail, he tries to start fresh with his on-again, off-again girlfriend Chapel and to mend his relationship with his family.