Return To Jupiter

A 13 part series which follows the successful sci-fi series Escape from Jupiter. Reuniting on Earth Station Two, a large space platform hovering above Earth, five children - gerard, Michael, Kumiko, Abraham and Anna - are preparing to return to a newly established mining colony on Ganymede, another of Jupiter's moons. With jealousy among the crew, a disaster-predicting stowaways and a malfunctioning computer system that has sent them spiralling towards a crash landing on Mars - it is easy to see they face many dangers on their voyage through space.