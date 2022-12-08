Reunited: The Real World Las Vegas

Not Available

Hold onto your cocktails because here we go again! Reunited: The Real World Vegas is bringing us back to Sin City to see what happens when the cast of The Real World: Las Vegas reconvenes to live together once again. The tables are turned as all of the original roommates head back to their old stomping grounds, the suite at The Palms Casino Resort. Will they be able to put the past behind them and start anew? No longer seven strangers, Real Worlders Trishelle, Steven, Brynn, Irulan, Frank, Alton and Arissa have some serious history together. Even after The Real World: Las Vegas ended in 2002, they kept in touch while battling it out on such Real World/Road Rules Challenge shows as The Inferno, Battle of the Sexes and The Gauntlet. But their relationships are sure to change when they are reunited at The Palms five years after they first met. New friendships will bloom and old feelings will surface. And there will definitely be drama. Loads and loads of drama. But are there hot tub hookups, heartbreaks and catfights in store or has the cast moved past all that nonsense? All bets are off because absolutely anything can happen when these former Real World roommates are thrown together again! From topless bars to bottomless drinks, Las Vegas has it all. During the drama-packed twelfth season, The Real Worlders rolled the dice and took advantage of everything the city had to offer. But the best stuff happened inside the The Real World suite, where sizzling romances heated up between Steven and Trishelle and Alton and Irulan. While Alton and Irulan made a real love connection, Trishelle and Steven were more interested in getting it on -- all the time! But their on-again, off-again trysts had some serious ups and downs. The very first night The Real World's Vegas crew spent together, a love triangle started brewing between Trishelle, Steven and Frank. Poor Frank thought he and Trishelle really hit it off until Trishelle started macking on Steven, right in front of Frank! Then, later in the season, Trishelle, Steven and Brynn had a steamy threesome in the hot tub. But after things cooled down, Brynn was pissed about all the head games that were being played, threw a fork at Steven and was almost kicked out of the suite. But it was Trishelle's pregnancy scare that really stirred things up and brought The Real Worlders back to reality. So it wasn't all fun and games in Sin City. In addition to all of that drama upstairs in their home base at The Palms, the casino/resort was also where all of the roomies worked. They pulled shifts as club promoters, cocktail waitresses and go-go dancers. You name it, they did it at The Palms. Since going their separate ways five years ago, Trishelle and Steven have not surprisingly called it quits, but so did Alton and Irulan. Brynn got married and had a baby. So there's definitely going to be some serious drama when the cast is thrown back into close quarters on Reunited: The Real World and you'll want to be there for every hot tub hookup, drunken rant and knock-down, drag-out fight!