Rev3Games Originals

Welcome to Rev3Games, the internet home of Adam Sessler, Tara Long, Anthony Carboni and more! Join us as we talk about ALL sorts of video game things - things like interviews, reviews, discussions, and live hangouts with the community. See? All sorts of stuff. Every Monday, catch Adam soapboxing about the gaming industry at large in his weekly "Sessler's ...Something" rant! Every other Wednesday at 4:00 PM PST / 7:00 PM EST, catch Address the Sess - a LIVE Google+ hangout where Adam flips on a webcam and has a conversation about all things gaming with you, the fans! Finally, there's Casual Friday - where three of Rev3Games' finest sit down, crack open a beer and have a laid-back discussion around whatever they feel like. All this, plus loads of game reviews, previews, interviews and more!