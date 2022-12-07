Not Available

Almost 2,000 years ago, the final book of the Bible, Revelation, predicted that Christ would return but only after a period of chaos and torment inflicted on the world to test the faith of mankind. Revelation: The End of Days is a gripping, dramatic interpretation of how the ancient prophecies of The Book of Revelation could unfold in our modern world. The two-night, four-hour event brings to life six fictional characters’ firsthand accounts of the “End of Days” events. Revelation: The End of Days merges drama with re-purposed real news archive to thrust a group of fictional characters into an imagining of the Apocalypse. The program follows the dramatic stories of a TV reporter, a police officer, a doctor, a scientist and a college professor as they deal with chaos, war, earthquakes and a deadly pandemic.