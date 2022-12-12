Revelations

Not Available

When the investigation comes to a dead end, a private detective Leaf (Kirill Pirogov) comes to the rescue. His method is an interrogation disguised as a sincere conversation or a casual conversation between two" accidentally " strangers who happened to be nearby. The leaf does not press. It does not threaten. It is not covered by the law. He prefers a confidential tone, and for meetings he mainly uses the most ordinary spaces: apartments, offices, corridors, car salons; any places where it is more convenient for a person to speak. Leaf is a chameleon who can present himself as anyone: a former TV presenter who has sunk to the bottom, a labor teacher, a clown, a trolleybus driver, a groom from whom the bride ran away...