Revenge (TR)

"Intikam" is the Turkish version of the ABC TV series "Revenge". Yagmur Ozden moves to a yali (Bosphorus mansion) at a rich neighborhood on the shore of the Bosphorus in Istanbul. Her real name is Derin Celik. Her father, Adil was framed for a crime he didn't commit and sent to prison. Derin was sent to an orphanage and believed that her father was guilty. Adil wanted his daughter to learn the truth and kept a diary to be given to her. Derin learned the truth about her father when she was 18. But it was too late. He died in jail as an innocent man. Derin comes to her childhood neighborhood with a different identity to seek revenge against the people who betrayed her father.