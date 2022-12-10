Not Available

Kazuhisa Fukase graduated from a prestigious university, but he leads a boring life. His only strength is making delicious coffee. Whenever he makes coffee, he is reminded of his friend Yoshiki Hirosawa. He was friends with Yoshiki Hirosawa back in their university days, but Yoshiki Hirosawa died on a snowboarding trip 10 years ago. One day, he meets Mihoko Ochi at a coffee shop. He is strongly attracted to her. Kazuhisa Fukase goes to a professor’s retirement celebration at a university. There, he meets Kosuke Asai who went snowboarding with Yoshiki Hirosawa on that fateful trip. Journalist Toshio Ogasawara also appears there. He has been investigating Yoshiki Hirosawa's death.