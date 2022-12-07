Not Available

Reviews on the Run (formerly known as Judgment Day in the United States) is a video game review TV show hosted by Victor Lucas and Scott C. Jones (permanently replacing the position vacated by Tommy Tallarico). The show is produced by Lucas' company Greedy Productions. The two hosts rate games independently on a scale of .5 point increments from 0 through 10, with 0 being the lowest and 10 being the highest. In 2010 the show switched from weekly to daily, extending the reviews to film reviews, gadget reviews, app reviews and Blu-Ray reviews.