Airing on the CTN Network. Revolution 618 aims to step outside the typical realm of the broadcast Christian genre. Its innovative style of discussion around a table in a peaceful, low lit, comfortable surrounding differs from pulpit pastor preaching. Topics convey a much different, younger perspective into Christianity and evangelism. The youthful and upbeat personalities allow the hosts to talk to the viewers and not at them. Revolution 618 intends to fire up emotion in the hearts of its viewers with everyday modern family experiences and testimonies fueled by the Bible itself. The show’s goal is to bring back to the Lord those in the late 30’s and younger. Producer / Director Bryan Kreutz