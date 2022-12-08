Revolution Z

Not Available

Tino is 15 years old boy, who loves playing music. He is bad student - he fights, doesn't listen to the teachers and headmaster. He has to look after his sister, because his mom is often in depression. He wants to make rock band with his friend. Boby, his best friend, is sexy and very likable. He loves the girl's attention. He is also a rebel, but he is afraid of his mom, who is very strict. He plays bass guitar and sings. Filip is the outsider. He is quit and shy. But he is very good drummer. Ani is the wild child and she always surprises the others. She is little bit weird. Mira is the popular girl, the princess of the high school. Her father is former rock star and now is music producer.