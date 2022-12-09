Revolver (1978)

Not Available

Revolver was a British music TV series on ITV that ran for one series only, of eight episodes, in 1978. It was produced by ATV. The series producer was Mickie Most, who was inspired to make the programme after he saw an interview with Top of the Pops' producer Robin Nash, in which he (Nash) boasted that TOTP was a music programme that the whole family could enjoy together. Most set out to make a show which was the antithesis of that, and which featured live music performances most closely related to the then emergent Punk rock and New Wave music scenes - though it also included other more mainstream artists such as Kate Bush, Dire Straits and Lindisfarne. The official host of the programme was Chris Hill, but it is remembered more for the contributions of Peter Cook. Cook played the manager of the fictional ballroom where the show was supposedly taking place, and frequently made disparaging remarks about the acts appearing. Artists featured that subsequently became more famous were: Ian Dury & The Blockheads, The Jam, Elvis Costello and David Coverdale/Whitesnake. Other notable artists included XTC, Tom Robinson Band, Steel Pulse, The Stranglers, The Buzzcocks, Siouxsie and the Banshees, The Rezillos, The Fabulous Poodles, The Motors, Suzi Quatro, X-Ray Spex, The Tourists, stunt motorcyclist Eddie Kidd performing "Leave it to the Kidd", and The Only Ones. Revolver was originally slated as a primetime show, but due to the controversial nature of punk at the time, it was moved to a "graveyard slot" by ITV managers. It consequently received poor ratings and did not return for a second series.