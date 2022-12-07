Not Available

It is now fifty years since the start of the 1960s – ten years of change, innovation, excitement and creativity that revolutionised our lives. To celebrate this amazing decade, Lulu presents Rewind the 60s - five entertaining programmes that explore all aspects of the 1960s: from where we lived, to what we ate, to how we dressed, and what we listened to. With the help of some very special guests, Lulu shows us how that extraordinary decade transformed Britain and the world forever – and how much fun it was to live through.