Iconic snack foods are transformed in Rewrapped, a new competition series hosted by Joey Fatone. From Twinkies to Goldfish to SpaghettiOs, three competitors use their talents to recreate and innovate America's most beloved snacks. First, the challengers attempt to duplicate the original item from scratch. Then it's onto the second round, where they must use the snack food in a completely original dish. Led by head judge Marc Summers and a panel of expert judges, only one can be crowned the Rewrapped champ!