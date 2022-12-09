Not Available

Rewrite

  • Action
  • Animation
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

8bit

Green City Kazamatsuri is a city built on the ideal of a harmonious relationship between civilization and environment. However, the peaceful Kazamatsuri will soon be faced with its annual commotion, the Harvest Festa at the turn of the year. It's an event that is much like a massive school festival, and Tennoji Kotaro decides to head out to research topics for his articles. It's an easy decision for him, because the town is filled with rumors about unidentified creature sightings and various other occult occurrences. At the same time, strange things start happening to Kotaro himself.

Cast

Masakazu MoritaKotarou Tennouji (voice)
Eri KitamuraAkane Senri (voice)
Chiwa SaitoKotori Kanbe (voice)
Kana HanazawaKagari (voice)
Risa AsakiLucia Konohana (voice)
Katsuyuki KonishiSakuya Ootori (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images