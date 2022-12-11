Re:Zero kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu 2nd Season

Not Available

"Who . . . is Rem?" Those devastating words from Emilia to Subaru open up a terrifying truth: that matters with the Witch's Cult are far from over. The party containing Rem, Crusch, and the head of the White Whale is beset by two new Sins: Sin Archbishop of Gluttony, Rye, and Sin Archbishop of Greed, Regulus. Together they devastate Crusch's forces and, despite Rem's defiance, eat the memories of both Rem and Crusch and the name of Rem as well, which causes almost everyone to forget her. When Subaru finds out upon everyone's return to Crusch's mansion, he tries to Return by Death so that he can stop this, only to discover that his save point has advanced past it... Source: ANN