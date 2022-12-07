At the dawn of time, the gods ruled the universe under the leadership of the mighty Tentei. But suddenly, the ferocious general, Taishakuten, appears, and destroys Tentei. Taishakuten declares that a new age has begun, and all who oppose him will die horribly. But legend says that a shimmering six-pointed star will rise into the heavens and restore the world to a golden age. The six points are six warriors, each with the power to move the stars and the hearts of all people.
|Arisa Andô
|Kendappa-ō (voice)
|Hideyuki Tanaka
|Ashura-ō (voice)
|Kappei Yamaguchi
|Ryū-ō (voice)
|Kazue Ikura
|Ashura (voice)
|Ken'yû Horiuchi
|Bishamon-ten (voice)
|Kōji Tsujitani
|Ten-ō (voice)
