RG Veda

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Animation

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Sony Music Entertainment Japan

At the dawn of time, the gods ruled the universe under the leadership of the mighty Tentei. But suddenly, the ferocious general, Taishakuten, appears, and destroys Tentei. Taishakuten declares that a new age has begun, and all who oppose him will die horribly. But legend says that a shimmering six-pointed star will rise into the heavens and restore the world to a golden age. The six points are six warriors, each with the power to move the stars and the hearts of all people.

Cast

Arisa AndôKendappa-ō (voice)
Hideyuki TanakaAshura-ō (voice)
Kappei YamaguchiRyū-ō (voice)
Kazue IkuraAshura (voice)
Ken'yû HoriuchiBishamon-ten (voice)
Kōji TsujitaniTen-ō (voice)

