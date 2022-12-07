Not Available

This series follows the daily lives of 4 vampires that live together in a European-style building: Kiyoi is the eldest who takes care of the others, Masakazu is a college student who gets information oncriminal activities, and Ageha and Makoto both go to high-school (and tend to end up helping Masakazu whether they really want to or not). They fight against crime when the cops are unwilling or unable to do so. The series is based off of a shounen-ai manga published in B's Log. Whether you like shounen-ai or not, it hasn't been very obvious in this series and it may not be... the jury's still out on that