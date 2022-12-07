Rhod Gilbert Live

Not Available

Rhod's eagerly-awaited debut live DVD - Rhod Gilbert & The Award-Winning Mince Pie - was released in 2009 and claimed the title for the year's fastest selling debut stand-up DVD - selling more than 250,000 copies, entering the stand-up chart at number 3. His second live DVD Rhod Gilbert & The Cat That Looked Like Nicholas Lyndhurst, filmed at the Hammersmith Apollo, was released in November 2010, quickly becoming a best-seller and charting as the sixth best-selling DVD in the stand-up charts. Both titles are available in shops now - alongside a boxset The Live Collection featuring both hit shows. A multi award-winning comedian with a reputation as a first class live act, Rhod has been a sell-out sensation at the Edinburgh festival every year since 2005 and has been invited to perform at every major international festival in the world. A former winner of Time Out's Comic of The Year, Rhod is truly cemented as one of the foremost touring acts in the country. He has just finished a mammoth nationwide tour with his latest show - Rhod Gilbert & The Cat That Looked Like Nicholas Lyndhurst; performing to over 100,000 people in sell-out shows across the country including three nights at London's prestigious Hammersmith Apollo. Last year he was invited to perform on the stellar line-up at the Help For Heroes concert at Twickenham stadium and this year he had the honour of performing at London's O2 Arena on Ch4's Comedy Gala in aid of Great Ormond Street Hospital. He is now busy working on material for a new stand-up tour in 2012. Rhod has recorded his own Radio 2 series which broadcast on Saturday nights last Autumn. Rhod Gilbert's Bulging Barrel of Laughs featured regular guests, stand-up comedians and live music from hit bands. The show was nominated for a prestiguious Sony Radio Academy Award. Also on Radio 2, Rhod's stand-up world has been depicted in a one-off sitcom entitled Rhod Gilbert's Leaving Llanbobl, based in the fictional Welsh village which has become legendary in his stand-up routines. He continues to present his Saturday morning weekly radio show for BBC Wales and continues to fly the flag for Wales, fronting a TV campaign for the Welsh Tourist Board.