Not Available

Rhoda

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

MTM Enterprises

Rhoda which began in the fall of 1974, began each episode (at least the 1st season) with Valerie Harper stating: "My name is Rhoda Morgenstern. I was born in the Bronx, New York in December, 1941. I've always felt responsible for World War II. The first thing I remember liking that liked me back was food. I had a bad puberty, it lasted 17 years. I'm a high school graduate, I went to art school. My entrance exam was on a book of matches. I decided to move out of the house when I was 24, my mother still refers to this as the time I ran away from home. Eventually I ran to Minneapolis where it's cold, and I figured I'd keep better. Now I'm back in Manhattan. New York, this is your last chance!" Rhoda is the successful spin-off to the classic The Mary Tyler Moore Show.

Cast

Valerie HarperRhoda Morgenstern
Julie KavnerBrenda Morgenstern
Kenneth McMillanJack Doyle
Wil AlbertGus
Lorenzo MusicCarlton the Doorman (voice)
Nancy WalkerIda Morgenstern

View Full Cast >

Images