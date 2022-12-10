Not Available

A literary education series made for Ningxia TV Station, Shanxi TV Station, and Beijing Sanduotang Film and Television Advertising Company over two years (completed after searching for materials, researching and demonstrating, setting up scenery, and post-production). In order to make this series, the director had to travel all over China, with an investment of more than one million RMB. There are 20 episodes total of Rhyme of Tang; the runtime for each episode is about 20-30 minutes. The production of this series is exquisite, and creates a new space for TV interpretation of classics in classical Chinese literature. Its unique angle, beautiful visuals, and flare for elegance have resulted in an unexpected and enthusiastic response.