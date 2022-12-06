Not Available

Welcome to the Rich Girls guide at TV Tome. Meet Ally Hilfiger and Jaime Gleicher -- normal teenagers who enjoy doing normal teenage things like shopping, talking on the phone, and going to the prom. But there's one important difference between them and the rest of us -- they're rich. Really, really, rich. Get a first-hand look at their super-fabulous life when MTV follows two of the wealthiest teens on the planet to see how they live their lives and spend their mountains of money.