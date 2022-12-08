Not Available

Rich Groom, Poor Groom promises to bring the same high stakes drama you’ve come to know and love on Rich Bride, with a whole new twist: The groom plans the entire wedding! Everything he chooses is kept secret from his bride, including her dress! For a $5000 boost, the bride surrenders control and is kept completely in the dark until the big day. These grooms are like little boys in men’s clothing, planning their weddings around soccer themes, robot novelties and the like. If you think brides spend extravagantly on over-the- top weddings, get ready to be blown away by what happens when the budget falls entirely into the groom’s hands! He’s ready for the challenge, but is she ready for the outcome? For richer or poorer here comes the GROOM!