Rich Hall's Cattle Drive is a television sitcom starring Rich Hall and Mike Wilmot. It was broadcast in 2006 in the United Kingdom on BBC Four, and ran for one series consisting of six episodes. It has been repeated on BBC Four but has not been shown on British terrestrial television. Rich Hall and Mike Wilmot drive a herd of Longhorn cattle across the paths of England and Wales on stolen police horses. They make many friends and enemies along the way, including bounty hunters and animal rights activists.