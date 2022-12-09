Not Available

Oxygen Media is giving viewers a firsthand look into the personal journey of Rich and DawnCheré Wilkerson as they strive to change the perception of faith and belief to a new generation of seekers in the series “Rich In Faith.” Rich Wilkerson Jr. made international headlines when he officiated the wedding of his friends Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, but this preacher’s kid is anything but new to the ministry game. Joined by his wife, DawnCheré, Rich is smashing stereotypes about religion with his successful young adult ministry, the Vous. But to whom much is given, much will be required as Rich and DawnCheré must balance the challenges of being young pastors while supporting their marriage and breaking out on their own to start a church. Ready for a new chapter and driven by their love, they are eager to share their innovative and thought-provoking ministry with believers and non-believers alike.