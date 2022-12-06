Not Available

Rich Man, Poor Man

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Universal Television

The story of Rudy & Tom Jordache - two brothers who battled through their conflicting lifestyles in two different ways. Based on the best-selling novel by Irwin Shaw, we are taken on a roller-coaster ride starting in Port Philip, New York in 1945 through to the French Riviera in the mid-60's. A classic tale of Rags to Riches and Happiness to Heartbreak.

Cast

Peter StraussRudy Jordache
Nick NolteTom Jordache
Susan BlakelyJulie Prescott
Ed AsnerAxel Jordache
Dorothy McGuireMary Jordache

View Full Cast >

Images