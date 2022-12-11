Rich Man, Poor Woman

Not Available

A man who can’t distinguish faces meets a woman who is unforgettable. Lee Yoo Chan is the founder and CEO of the IT company Next One, which has become the most desirable place to work. He suffers from a condition where he can’t recognize faces, and this makes him very guarded and mistrustful of most people. Kim Bo Ra is the pride of her hometown on Jeju Island who came to Seoul to attend college. With her imminent graduation, her dream is to work for Next One. When Bo Ra meets Yoo Chan, will both their lives change in unexpected ways?