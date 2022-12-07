Not Available

Richard Hammond's Engineering Connections

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

TV’s Richard Hammond travels the world to reveal the simple, yet effective secrets that make them tick and how they owe their existence to things as diverse as a birdcage and a bicycle pump. From the bottom of the ocean to infinity and beyond, the sky’s not the limit for this intrepid host as he gets under the skin of: the Airbus A380 in France, Taipei 101 in Taiwan, the Keck Observatory in Hawaii and the incredible Troll-A gas platform off the coast of Norway.

Cast

Richard HammondHimself - Presenter

View Full Cast >

Images