Richard Hammond's Jungle Quest

Since he was eight years old, Richard Hammond's dream has been to be a wildlife photographer in the Amazon rainforest. But life got in the way and, for more than 35 years, he's been unable to fulfil his ambition. Until now... thanks to two special one-hour films he presents in support of Sky Rainforest Rescue, Sky's partnership with WWF, which has helped save one billion trees in the Amazon rainforest. Filmed in the Brazilian rainforest, it charts Hammond's journey along the mighty Amazon River and deep into the jungle as he attempts to photograph the creatures that captivated him all those years ago. Along the way, he's treated to unique wildlife encounters as he enters the river with pink river dolphins and rescues an entangled sloth. It's not all plain sailing, though, as he battles heat, humidity and torrential rain. He also confronts personal phobias when he comes face-to-face with giant spiders, feels the wrath of bullet ants and must conquer his fear of heights when he is hoisted high into the forest canopy. Estimates suggest that, in the years since the eight-year-old Richard first dreamed of visiting the Amazon, approximately 20 per cent of the South American rainforest has been destroyed. Aiming to inspire a new generation to become guardians of this unique eco-system, Hammond plans to exhibit his photos at home for local schoolchildren. It's a noble quest, but with weather, photo opportunities and time stacked against him, can he deliver?