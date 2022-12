Not Available

Richie Rich is just a normal kid, except that he has a trillion dollars! After turning his uneaten vegetables into green energy, he becomes an overnight success and moves into the coolest mansion with his dad, jealous sister, two best friends...and a robot maid. His new life is a nonstop roller coaster ride filled with high-tech gadgets and extraordinary adventures. There’s never a dull moment in the world of Richie!