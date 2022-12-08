Rick Mayall Presents

Not Available

Showcasing the talent and versatility of its star Rik Mayall, this collection comprises six episodes of dark humor spread over two series, where he plays such diverse roles as a paranoid TV show host, an uncontrollable liar who pretends to be a gangster and a man on a date who is trapped in a cycle of escalating comic violence! Heightening the manically marvelous mix of mirth and mayhem is a star-studded cast including Amanda Donohoe, Helena Bonham Carter, Nick Hancock and Lee Evans to name a few. Accompanied by quality writing and superb direction, this is British comedy at its very best.