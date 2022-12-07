Rick Stein's Fruits Of The Sea

Not Available

The award-winning Cornish chef returns with more fabulous fish dishes inspired by his travels. For his second series, Rick looks at the many events that have influenced him over the past 25 years of cooking in Cornwall. As well as exploring hidden corners of the country he loves, Rick ventures back to rediscover the simple dishes of Brittany, the rich fish stews of the south of France and the fresh-tasting dishes of Australia where he first discovered his joy of cooking. As usual, there are plenty of shots of Rick putting to sea with the fisherman, talking to fellow chefs, in the kitchen of his famous Seafood Restaurant, hunting for shellfish at low tide, sniffing the salt air and indulging in his favourite pastime: cooking on the beach. In addition, he takes a masterclass at Blenheim Palace, meets several old friends, takes his family line-fishing and joins in the traditional Mayday and Carnival Queen celebrations at Padstow.