Rick Stein's Seafood Odyssey

There is much more to Seafood Odyssey than cooking fish: it is also a fascinating cultural adventure. Setting off from Naples, where a tour of the vibrant fish market is 'pure theatre', the series also sees Rick in Goa; where fresh spices, fresh seafood and minimal cooking are the secrets of delicious meals; oyster-harvesting in Chesapeake Bay in America; plus visits to Australia and Thailand. And underlying all is his beloved Cornwall, where he cooks the recipes he brings back from his travels.