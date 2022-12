Not Available

Rick Steves’ Europe Classics been created from the extensive library of the Travels in Europe With Rick Steves series. In this technically remastered and updated 16-part series, Rick journeys from Spain to England and France to Turkey, offering the best travel advice on where to stay, what to see and how to get around in Europe. Along the way, America's most popular European guidebook author shares his extensive knowledge of European history, art and culture.