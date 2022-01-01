Not Available

The Ricki Lake Show Begins 10th Season With Fresh Direction, New Producers, New Look Ricki Lake Becomes Supervising Producer NEW YORK, NY, September, 2002 On September 16, 2002, the successful, award-winning syndicated series Ricki Lake launched its 10th season with a number of new initiatives as it builds on its rich history of engaging and entertaining talk. The new direction includes more diverse topics which reflect the growing interests of Lake and her audience, new elements including segments taped on the streets of New York and visits to guests' homes, and a new set. Personally involved in all of these changes, Lake steps up her responsibility this year, taking on the role of supervising producer. Ricki Lake will examine topics this season from a more experienced perspective to accommodate the audience's constantly widening areas of interest while at the same time continue to produce compelling, edgy shows with the surprising elements that are a staple of t