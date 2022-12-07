Ricochet Rabbit & Droop-a-Long

Not Available

Ricochet Rabbit worked as a sheriff in a Western setting called Hoop 'n' Holler. Ricochet, true to his name, would bounce off all the walls yelling "bing-bing-bing!" His deputy Droop-A-Long Coyote was never able to be as "jumpy" and would end up crashing through a window, or some similar accident except on one occasion when Ricochet and Droop-A-Long were running away from a bear. Unfortunately for both of them, the bear also managed to bounce off. In addition to his speed, Ricochet was known for using trick bullets against his opponents (for example, a bullet that would stop in mid-flight and hover while striking the bad guy with an impossibly over-sized mallet, or exploding after inside bigger compartments of the bullet). Ricochet Rabbit's catchphrase consisted of three quick bings; "bing, bing, BING!", followed by him referring to himself in the third person; "Ricochet Rabbit!"