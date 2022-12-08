Not Available

Amusement parks offer plenty of water slides and roller coasters to whet the adrenaline appetites of even the most ardent thrill seekers. And Travel Channel has tipped its cap to those attractions with such shows as ``Insane Coaster Wars'' and ``Xtreme Waterparks.'' But where's the love for the other rides? It's on ``RIDE-iculous,'' an action-packed, just-can't-believe-what-you're-seeing series that celebrates the craziest thrill rides and attractions that aren't water slides or roller coasters. The series travels the world to find the most hair-raising, gravity-defying rides -- and viewers are put right in the middle of the ``RIDE-iculous'' action!